Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Expecting First Child Despite Initial Qualm

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars announce the baby news on Instagram by sharing pictures of the soon-to-be parents cradling her baby bump while holding up several sonograms.

The “Vanderpump Rules” family is about to grow with the addition of another baby. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are currently expecting their first child together after being married for over one year now.

The soon-to-be parents shared the happy news via Instagram on Monday, September 21. Posting photos of her and Jax cradling her growing baby bump while sitting on a staircase decorated with pumpkins, the expectant mom wrote in the caption, “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon.”

Jax also took to his own social media account to announce the pregnancy and share similar pictures. The couple smiled brightly as they held up several sonograms. The soon-to-be father expressed his excitement over the baby’s impending arrival as writing, “Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple reveals that their baby is due in April 2021. “We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps… we were ready to go!” says the mom-to-be, who is currently 11 weeks into her pregnancy.

She goes on sharing about finding out she’s got pregnant, “I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

Brittany and Jax, who tied the knot June 29, 2019, in Kentucky, have several times in the past talked about having a child. Back in September 2018, the 41-year-old model/actor was annoyed when a fan asked when he and his then-fiancee Brittany planned to start a family.

“Why? Can I get married first. I hate when people say it’s time to get married time to have a baby,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “How about time to worry about yourself and Not tell me how to live my life. I am sure your not perfect why don’t you worry about you. So f**king annoying.”

A month later, however, he had a change of heart and revealed his wish to start a family soon. “I gotta be honest, I can’t wait to take my kids trick or treating and or stay home and pass out candy!! It’s the dream!! Very soon!!!” he wrote in a post shared on last year’s Halloween.

In April of this year, the pair admitted to working on a baby during the COVID-19 lockdown. “We’re going strong. We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this,” Brittany told E! News. “We’re ready to go.”

Jax shared that he had initial reservation about having a quarantine baby, explaining, “I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on. I watched ‘The Walking Dead‘. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like what if we won’t be able to get to the doctor? But I put all of that past me.”

Brittany and Jax are not the only “Vanderpump Rules” stars who are currently expecting a child. Their co-star Lala Kent announced earlier this month that she’s pregnant with her and fiance Randall Emmett‘s first baby together.