Brazilian fund manager and Nasdaq to launch world’s first Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Brazilian fund manager and Nasdaq to launch world’s first Bitcoin ETF
Regulated Brazilian fund manager Hashdex has inked a deal with Nasdaq to launch the world’s first crypto asset exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).
The stock exchange announced it had approved the ‘Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index’ on September 18, revealing that 3 million Class E shares will be issued for trade on the platform. Cointelegraph Brazil confirmed the Nasdaq partnership and ETF with Hashdex’s chief executive, Marcelo Sampaio
