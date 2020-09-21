Boosie Badazz To Kanye West: Why Can’t You Keep Drake Out Ya Mouth?!

During Kanye West’s tweetstorm, he mentioned Canadian rapper Drake several times — and Boosie Badazz is tired of it.

In Ye’s latest Drake-related tweet, he says:

“WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE”

Boosie saw the tweet and responded:

“@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽‍♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽‍♂️U RICH RICH N*GGA 💰SMH”

Kanye has vowed to change the record label contacts standards in the music industry — calling it modern-day slavery.

He has repeatedly mentioned Jay-Z, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Drake in fighting the major labels as he battles to be feed from his own music label. So far, none have taken him up on his request for a sit down — at least not publicly.