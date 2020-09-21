Bob Dylan ‘So Delighted’ to Make a Return to ‘Theme Time Radio Hours’ After 11 Years

WENN

Having ended a 100-show run in 2009, the ‘Lay Lady Lay’ singer gives fans a taste of what is to come on his comeback show through a new promo where in he teases it will all be about whiskey.

Bob Dylan has thrilled fans by teasing his “Theme Time Radio Hour” return in a new promo.

The singer/songwriter hasn’t hosted the show in over a decade, but he’ll be back on air on Monday, September 21, and in a new trailer, posted over the weekend, he gave fans a taste of what’s to come on the Sirius XM programme.

“Hello friends and welcome back to Theme Time Radio Hour. I’m your host, Bob Dylan,” he said in one clip. “To paraphrase Alexandre Dumas in The Count of Monte Cristo, I’m so delighted to see you again, it makes me forget for the moment that all happiness is fleeting.”

“Now I’m not gonna pull your coat too much about it, ’cause me telling you how good it (radio show) is like tickling yourself – it just doesn’t work. You just have to taste it, and it speaks for itself… It’s been fun to get the gang back together.”

“It’s been so long, I’m not even sure if we should call it ‘Theme Time Radio Hour’ anymore. I mean, does anybody still have a radio? Some folks might even be listening on a smart toaster. I don’t know. ‘Theme Time Device Hour’ doesn’t sound right.”





The “Lay Lady Lay” singer has revealed his comeback show will all be about whiskey, explaining he had fun picking out songs about the tipple.

The new episode of “Theme Time Radio Hour” will be broadcast on Monday via Sirius XM’s “Deep Tracks” channel from noon ET.

He ended a 100-show run in 2009.