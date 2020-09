However, Bebo showed how it’s done with utmost ease and class. Be it gowns, ethnic attires, pantsuits and more, she never let pregnancy come in the way of her passion for dressing up well. And on her birthday, we celebrate her and everything she stands for. So here are some of our top picks when it comes to outfits flaunted by Kareena Kapoor Khan during pregnancy. Go ahead and treat your eyes!