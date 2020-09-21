Billy Slater defends Craig Bellamy over taunt to Cameron Smith, Melbourne Storm

NRL legend Billy Slater has defended his former coach Craig Bellamy after he was caught giving the finger to Cameron Smith after Smith broke his try-scoring record.

Slater revealed that Bellamy’s career tryscoring tally of 46 has been a constant running joke inside the Storm camp, with the veteran coach quick to remind Smith it had been one of the few records he hadn’t broken during his illustrious career.

“I’m actually glad people get to see this jovial side of Craig Bellamy,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I’ll give you a bit of background to this story. We all know how many awards and records Cameron has broken over the last four or five years and the Melbourne Storm do a great job celebrating them.

Bellamy flips the bird at Smith after being eclipsed on the all-time tryscoring list (Fox)

“Every time that Cameron breaks a record Craig always says, ‘Well there’s one record that you don’t hold’ and that’s beating him on the try-scoring tally.”

Slater said that he was pleased that there hadn’t been widespread outrage in reaction to Bellamy’s gesture towards Smith, saying it is important for NRL players and coaches to be able to showcase their unique personalities.

“I’m actually glad that everyone has taken it in the right way,” he said.

“We don’t want to create robots in our game and we want characters and we want people to have a bit of fun.

Cameron Munster of the Storm is congratulated by Cameron Smith after scoring a try (Getty)

“So I’m glad people have taken it the right way and the NRL have dealt with it like that as well.

“If you’re sitting there and watching it with your kids and you can’t explain to them what is right and wrong, well that’s your issue as a parent.

“I think if you expose people and kids to this sort of stuff but educate them at the same time, that’s the best way to move forward.

“It was a bit of fun and I’m glad it was taken that way.”