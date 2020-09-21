Beyonce’s TWINS Spotted In NYC – Surrounded By Nannies & Bodyguards!!

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins Rumi and Sir are getting the royal treatment. learned that the paparazzi caught up with Jay and Bey’s youngest children as they were seen heading out with their nannies and bodyguards for the day.

The twins both wore masks with their nannies for safety.

There were three nannies, and three bodyguards making sure that the twins were protected.

Beyoncé is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. Her success during the 2000s was recognized with the Recording Industry Association of America’s Top Certified Artist of the Decade, as well as Billboard magazine’s Top Radio Songs Artist and the Top Female Artist of the Decade. Beyoncé is the most nominated woman in the Grammy Award’s history and has the 2nd most wins for a woman with a total of 24.

She is also the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, with 24 wins, including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In 2014, she became the highest-earning black musician in history and was listed among Time’s 100 most influential people in the world for the second year in a row. Forbes ranked her as the most powerful female in entertainment on their 2015 and 2017 lists. She occupied the sixth place for Time’s Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century by the same publication. Beyoncé was also included on Encyclopædia Britannica’s 100 Women list in 2019, for her contributions to the entertainment industry.