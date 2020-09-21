Behind-The-Scenes Stories About Songs

Did you know that Dolly Parton used her acrylic nails to write “9 to 5”?
1.
Harry Styles wrote “Falling” in just a shower towel with Fine Line songwriter and producer Thomas Hull, aka Kid Harpoon, in only 20 minutes.
2.
Stevie Nicks wrote “Landslide” about her difficult breakup with Lindsey Buckingham in 1974 just before they joined Fleetwood Mac.
3.
While recording “Partition” in the studio, Beyoncé didn’t come prepared with any lyrics — she completely ad-libbed the song as soon as she heard the bass line and beat.
4.
When John Lennon divorced his first wife in the late ’60s, Paul McCartney wrote “Hey Jude” for Lennon’s son, Julian, to make him feel better.
5.
Dolly Parton used her acrylic nails to write “9 to 5” because she believed they sounded like a typewriter.
6.
Lil Nas X wrote “Old Town Road” for his Twitter followers during his first year of college instead of retaking a math class.
7.
When John Legend first played the wedding classic “All of Me” for his then-fiancé, Chrissy Teigen, she cried.
8.
Billie Eilish wrote “Bellyache” from the perspective of a serial killer.
9.
Taylor Swift was inspired to write “Death by a Thousand Cuts” after watching the Netflix rom-com Someone Great.
10.
Donald Glover said that “This Is America” is a song for the people, and it’s up to them to interpret what it’s really about.
11.
Alicia Keys wrote “If I Ain’t Got You” on a plane immediately after she found out that Aaliyah had died in a plane crash.
12.
Frank Ocean wrote “Novacane” about the numbness you experience when you don’t love someone you’re in a relationship with.
13.
Lady Gaga actually wrote “Shallow” as the ending song of A Star Is Born because in the original script, Bradley Cooper’s character drowned.
14.
Jimi Hendrix completely made up “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” on the spot while someone was filming the Jimi Hendrix Experience recording music in the studio.
15.
Cyndi Lauper’s hit “She Bop” is actually about masturbation, and she read lifestyle and entertainment magazines like Blueboy for lyric inspiration.
16.
And “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast was André 3000’s apology to Erykah Badu’s mom for the breakup between the two hip-hop artists.
