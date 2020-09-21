Behind-The-Scenes Stories About Songs



Styles told Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music that it took him only 20 minutes to write the emotional ballad “Falling”: “I was going out for dinner and I was getting picked up from Tom’s house. As I came out of the shower, he was playing. I went and stood next to him at the piano, just in a towel, and we just wrote the whole thing.”

Styles talked candidly about his emotional state while writing “Falling,” claiming that while he was recording Fine Line, “The times when I felt good and happy were the happiest I’ve ever felt in my life, and the times when I felt sad were the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life.”