Behind the Scenes of Schitt’s Creek’s Winning Emmys Looks

No matter what sartorial direction they went in, it was the cast’s chance to get dressed up and honor the special moment after months of isolation—an opportunity they wanted to seize.

“None of us really wanted to do the pajama thing,” Erica told E! News. “I love fancy pajamas, but it was just kind of like, this is an opportunity to play dress up at home and just still feel special…Every now and again, even in quarantine, it’s nice to put on a dress or something a little elevated. So, that was kind of this approach is nothing outrageously black tie, but still with respect and honoring everybody involved.”

Of course, dressing a group between two collaborating stylists while social distancing is no easy feat. While styling for an award show typically involves in-person fittings and racks of options, this time around, there was a lot more reliance on photos and videos to bring the looks to life. Despite the challenges, the experience also marked a positive first for Andrew and Erica.

“I thought it was a really fun and enjoyable experience to have that opportunity to collaborate with another stylist,” Andrew told E! News. “So often where we work so individually, unless you’re part of a styling team, so I thought it was really fun and different to have somebody to bounce ideas around and kind of just figure this out as we go, especially with this being such unchartered territories…It was nice to have somebody along the ride with me.”

—Additional reporting by Sophia Ghadoushi