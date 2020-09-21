Bay Area Rapper MURDERED Minutes After Revealing Location On Instagram!!

A popular Bay Area rapper was killed Friday afternoon, just minutes after going on social media – and posting his location.

has learned. The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred just minutes after the rap star Tay Way posted a video of himself standing outside of a liquor store at 4th Street and MacDonald Avenue.

Tay Way, real name Lamonta Butcher, 29, was walking down the street when the shooter or shooters opened fired from a moving car, police said.

Lamonta was a longtime Richmond rapper who rose to local prominence in the early 2010s. Last July, he released the album “Rich City Host.” Tay Way frequently appeared in songs alongside Sirmonte “Sirdy” Bernstine, another Richmond California rapper who was killed by gun violence in 2015.

Minutes before the shooting, Tay Way posted a video on IG. The video did not show his exact address, but the building in the background had a distinct red and light yellow paint job that makes it easily identifiable.

Two other people were also shot – but are expected to survive. One victim was so seriously injured, that they were taken to a hospital by helicopter.

A surveillance camera was pointed at the site of the shooting from a short distance away, but it is unknown whether investigators have obtained any video. Police have not released any suspect information or vehicle description. A spokesman said detectives are pursuing “active leads” and are aware of the Instagram video.

May he rest in peace