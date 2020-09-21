Home Entertainment Bay Area Rapper MURDERED Minutes After Revealing Location On Instagram!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

A popular Bay Area rapper was killed Friday afternoon, just minutes after going on social media – and posting his location. 

has learned. The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred just minutes after the rap star Tay Way posted a video of himself standing outside of a liquor store at 4th Street and MacDonald Avenue.

