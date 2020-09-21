Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.71% By .com

Matilda Coleman
Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.71%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.71% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.17% or 0.090 points to trade at 0.975 at the close. Meanwhile, News Corp B DRC (ASX:) added 4.37% or 0.89 points to end at 21.25 and Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.76% or 0.090 points to 3.350 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Virgin Money PLC (ASX:), which fell 9.15% or 0.14 points to trade at 1.39 at the close. Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) declined 7.14% or 0.20 points to end at 2.60 and St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.12% or 0.240 points to 3.130.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 739 to 541 and 352 ended unchanged.

Shares in Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 7.14% or 0.20 to 2.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 13.14% to 22.048.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.17% or 3.35 to $1958.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.90% or 0.37 to hit $40.95 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.79% or 0.34 to trade at $42.81 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.41% to 0.7319, while AUD/JPY rose 0.12% to 76.34.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.823.

