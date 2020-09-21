Atlanta’s Most GHETTO School District Sent This Message To All Parents! (WOW)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

One of the City of Atlanta’s most ghetto school districts sent out a message to all parents – on how to prepare their children for remote schooling.

HERE IS THE FULL MESSAGE

After a few weeks of remote learning, the head of the local teachers union decided to give parents a tongue lashing – on what they should and should not be doing.

And the list of things that the teachers are asking for are pretty incredible. Their list of demands are as follows.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR