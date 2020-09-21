Atlanta’s Most GHETTO School District Sent This Message To All Parents! (WOW)

One of the City of Atlanta’s most ghetto school districts sent out a message to all parents – on how to prepare their children for remote schooling.

HERE IS THE FULL MESSAGE

After a few weeks of remote learning, the head of the local teachers union decided to give parents a tongue lashing – on what they should and should not be doing.

And the list of things that the teachers are asking for are pretty incredible. Their list of demands are as follows.

You really have to see this to believe it.

1. Feed kids and have them dressed for school by 8:30 AM 2. Make sure children have a book, pencil, and paper. 3. Parents make sure you have on proper clothing. 4. Kids should be sitting in a chair and not laying in bed. 5. Parents do not cuss in the house 6. Parents should refrain from smoking marijuana while on camera

Numbers one through four seems like standard messaging for all parents, but numbers five and six are out of bounds.