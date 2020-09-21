Artists protest as COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Athens

Artists in Greece have been protesting against the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in the capital Athens.

From September 21 until October 4, a maximum of nine people can gather inside or outside, except in restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Concerts and live musical performances have been banned and indoor cinemas closed.

Dozens gathered outside the labour ministry in central Athens, saying the restrictions were stifling their already precarious livelihoods.

The tightening restrictions follows an increase in COVID-19 infections after Greeks returned from their summer holidays.

Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising.