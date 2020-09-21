Artist of the Week: Maluma

Instagram

The 26-year-old Colombian star hits the summit on multiple Billboard Latin charts with new single ‘Hawaii’ taken from his fifth studio installment ‘Papi Juancho’.

Maluma challenged himself during the making of his new music and it paid off. Most of the tracks in his fifth studio album “Papi Juancho” were recorded during the coronavirus lockdown. “This album has so much of my true essence; because I did so much of it alone,” he revealed to Billboard in an interview.

Among the three singles released from the new album, “Hawaii” is the one climbing the highest on the charts. While the 26-year-old Colombian singer/songwriter is inconsolable as he channels his inner broken heart in the single, he is actually far from distraught in real life as the track is soaring high.

Produced by Medellin duo The Rude Boyz, the song jumped from the second place to occupy the top spot on Billboard Hot Latin Songs and hit the pinnacle on Latin Digital Song Sales, rising from the third position. It also reached the fourth place on Billboard Global 200 as well as US Latin Airplay.

“Hawaii” was the first single he picked for his new album. “I fell in love with the intro chorus,” he explained. “It was one of the few songs I recorded before Covid. And it’s a very real song, very from the heart, with good lyrics, and good content. Truth is, I get bored of the same old reggaeton. It’s good to add lyrical content to the songs.”

The song, contrary to rumors, was not inspired by any of the singer’s past relationships, but he understood many people suffered from heartbreak and needed to vent their feelings. “I wanted to make this song because I know that many of us feel identified. But that wasn’t because it happened to me,” he said.

The song started gathering new steam following his solid performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Maluma took the stage overlooking the East River in a drive-in set. Immediately after his performance, he was announced as a winner for Best Latin Video, thanks to his 2019 “Que Pena” music video featuring J Balvin.