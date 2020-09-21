Arians praises Brady after Week 2 win over Panthers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back in Week 2 with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After a Week 1 loss to the Saints, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was highly critical of Brady, but this week things appear to be very different.

Brady followed up his two-interception debut loss by completing 25-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown against one interception. This time around, the six-time Super Bowl champion earned praise from his head coach, who blamed Week 1’s loss to the Saints on him.

“I think he has a pretty good history of (bouncing back),” Arians said, according to Peter Botte of the New York Post. “This game should never have got as close as it did. We let ’em back in. But I thought he played outstanding. His leadership on the sideline was great, and he put us in the right play on a number of different audibles. He played really, really well.”

It wasn’t Brady’s best game, though he did more than enough to get Tampa Bay their first win of the season without the likes of Chris Godwin. As the weeks roll on, the 43-year-old will only get more comfortable in his new home.

The Buccaneers will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 3 — a team Brady is very familiar with. The former New England Patriot has a losing record against Denver: 8-9, including regular season and playoffs. In the regular season, he’s 7-6, but in the postseason he’s just 1-3 against the team.

With things being different this season, Brady has a chance to better that record next week and draw even at .500 against the Broncos with a win.

While it won’t be easy for the Bucs, the Broncos are without Von Miller and could potentially be without wide receiver Courtland Sutton and quarterback Drew Lock, who both left Sunday’s game against the Steelers with injuries.