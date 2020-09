Rumor Report Card: Assessing the Accuracy of Leaks After Apple’s Event

Apple hosted its virtual “Time Flies” event this week, where it introduced four new products, including the Apple Watch Series 6, lower-cost Apple Watch SE, a 10.9-inch iPad Air with an all-screen design, and an updated 10.2-inch iPad with a faster A12 Bionic chip. As expected, there were no new iPhones, which are believed to be coming in October instead. Apple also announced that it will be …