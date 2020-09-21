Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant in a Monokini



Anushka Sharma recently revealed that she and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child and the due date is in January. Ever since the couple made this public, millions of people have been sending their good wishes for the parents-to-be. Anushka who is currently accompanying husband Virat on tour in Dubai for the Indian Premier League, took to Instagram to share a picture this evening. She made a post to celebrate being grateful.

The actress was seen looking beautiful in a jet-black off-shoulder monokini enjoying a dip in the pool. She captioned the picture as “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance – Eckhart Tolle

Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because … After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass” We’re impressed by Anushka’s serene thoughts.