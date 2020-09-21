Anthony Lynn: Healthy Tyrod Taylor is our starter

Tyrod Taylor was unable to play Sunday’s game for the Los Angeles Chargers due to a chest injury, and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert impressed in his NFL debut.

Taylor, who was experiencing chest pain and difficulty breathing, was transported to the hospital where he was later released. While Herbert was rushed into NFL action against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, he nearly led the Chargers to a 2-0 record.

Herbert completed 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown against one interception. The 22-year-old also had four carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Despite his best efforts, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered on a 58-yard field goal to hand the Chargers a disappointing 23-20 loss in overtime.

While Anthony Lynn was impressed by Herbert’s debut, the Chargers head coach revealed that he’ll be going back to Taylor if he’s healthy enough to start Week 3 and beyond.

“I’m gonna wait and see what type of health Tyrod is in,” Lynn said, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “He was our starter for a reason, and if he’s 100 percent, ready to go, he’s our starter. But I know that Justin can pick up the slack if he can’t.”

Taylor led the Chargers to their win in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 31-year-old completed 16-of-30 passes for 208 yards and no touchdowns in a 16-13 win.

Herbert arguably had a better showing in Week 2 than Taylor did in Week 1, and the Oregon product faced a much tougher team in Kansas City. It’s not surprising Lynn is focused on keeping Taylor at QB1 going forward, though you have to wonder if he’ll make a change at some point during the season if the former Buffalo Bills signal-caller begins to struggle.