The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves down 103-102 late in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets Sunday evening. Los Angeles needed one of its two stars, LeBron James or Anthony Davis, to step up in order to take a 2-0 series lead.

That’s when AD more than answered the call.

Davis took the inbounds pass with just over two seconds left and decided to hit a walk-off three-pointer for the win.