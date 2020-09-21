Anthony Barr out for season with torn pectoral

It’s not clear how Barr suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. With the 28-year-old sidelined, Ryan Connelly and Troy Dye could see more snaps moving forward.

Last season, Barr played 14 games for Minnesota. He recorded one interception, one fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks and 54 solo tackles while forcing one fumble.

Barr’s injury news only is the latest blow to an NFL lineup on Monday. Saquon Barkley was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, and Christian McCaffrey will be out of the Carolina Panthers lineup for up to six weeks.