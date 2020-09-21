Anthony Anderson Delivers ‘Black Lives Matter’ Speech During Emmys 2020

Anthony Anderson took to the stage at the Emmys 2020 and delivered a rousing speech about Black Lives Matter.

“We have a record of Black Emmy nominees this year, which is great,” he said. “This is the part where the white people start to applaud and nod. Thank you, Jimmy.”

“This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmys ever. Y’all wouldn’t be able to handle how Black it was gonna be, but because of COVID we can’t even get in the damn building,” he said. “These Emmys would have been so black it would have been like hot sauce in your purse black. It would have been Howard University homecoming Black. It would have been ‘you fit the description’ Black.”

Kimmel chimed in: “Well, um, I’m sorry it wasn’t that. It would have been great.”

He then encouraged Kimmel to chant “Black Lives Matter.”

“Say it with me, Jimmy. Louder, Jimmy. Say it so that my kids could hear it,” Anderson said. “Because Black lives matter, Black people will stay at home tonight to be safe which is fine, because guess what, because y’all don’t know how to light us anyway.”