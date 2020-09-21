‘Antebellum’ Shines Light on ‘Centuries Long War’ Against Racism

WENN

Celebrating the release of her thriller movie, the ‘Make Me Feel’ singer expresses her gratitude to be given the opportunity to play ‘a fighter and the hero that is Veronica Henley.’

Janelle Monae has addressed the significance of her new movie “Antebellum“, which details the “centuries long war” against racism.

The film, which tells the story of successful author Veronica Henley who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future, was released on video on demand last week, ends September 18.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the release, the “Dirty Computer” hitmaker penned, “ANTEBELLUM. IS. OUT. Shining light on what it’s like to be a black woman living in America (past and present) carrying the burden of dismantling white supremacy and systemic racism was my North Star. We are in a centuries long war with the same demons. The past is not dead.”

She continued, “Thank you @bushandrenz 4giving me an opportunity 2play a fighter and the hero that is Veronica Henley. Although she is a fictitious character, she carries the essence of many real life heroes to our community, and the every day acts of bravery by so many oppressed people,” Janelle continued. “I am forever grateful to the black women who inspired my commitment 2this character. Thank you for the activism you do daily to liberate, elevate, educate, and protect marginalized voices. It is important that globally the world understands the risks you take to fight for us (sic).”

Janelle Monae celebrated the release of ‘Antebellum’ with lengthy post.

Janelle concluded, “You are owed so much. YOU DESERVE MORE. YOU DESERVE PEACE. WE DESERVE FREEDOM. Sending Radical love and radical self care to you. The. fight. must continue (sic).”

“Antebellum” is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, marking their feature directorial debuts.