Annie Murphy’s First Thought After Winning Her Emmy Is Relatable AF

The cast and crew also discussed how they didn’t expect to dominate their categories.

“We’re such a tight group that the first award, when Catherine won, it already felt like, ‘We did it!’ And the night is over,'” Andrew Cividino, who shared the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series honor with Dan said. “And then it just kept happening and happening and happening. It was incredible.”

As Eugene put it, “Tonight was like the dream you never want to wake up from.”

Watch the video to see Annie, Eugene, Andrew, Catherine and Karen Robinson speak about the big night.