Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Gilmore Girls Dragonfly Inn Sign

Alexa, play “Where You Lead.”
Last night was a very unique Emmy Awards for many reasons, but one of the best parts was getting a glimpse into celebs’ homes on what felt like the world’s largest Zoom call:
So, when the nominees for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series were read, eagle-eyed Gilmore Girls fans were in for a treat because Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino were sitting in front of a very familiar setting — The Dragonfly Inn.
Let’s zoom in on that Zoom, shall we?
In case you forgot, The Dragonfly Inn was Lorelai’s dream inn renovation project on Gilmore Girls, which she ultimately opened up with Sookie in Season 4.
As of the events of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the Dragonfly Inn is still open for business in Stars Hollow…
…and now it’s living on for posterity ~IRL~ at the Sherman-Palladino household! Long live the Dragonfly Inn!
