All about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s passion for yoga

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who always has given us fitness goals. The actress rocks one of the hottest bodies in B-town, and the reason for her is her unmatched dedication towards her diet and workout. But, while exercise and nutrition are of extreme importance, there is one thing that helps Kareena in not only achieving the perfect body but also a sound mind – Yoga. While Kareena has been switching through different workout routines like pilates and CrossFit, yoga has been a constant. The actress even stated during an interview, “Yoga is very inclusive and all one needs is the zeal to commit. For me, yoga is a wholesome approach to wellness that impacts mind, body, and soul, and there is no prerequisite to begin yoga. During an interview with a leading publication, Kareena also revealed the 4 asanas she practices daily. So, on the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a detailed breakdown of the same.





1. Bhujangasana







Bhujangasana or popularly known as the Cobra pose is an asana in which the palms are placed under the shoulders with legs flags flat on the floor and the back arched upright. Kareena said that performing the pose keeps her energy levels up throughout the day and helps in elevating mood while improving flexibility.





2. Ustrasana





Ustrasana aka Camel pose is a back-bending pose that is known to open the Anahata (heart chakra). During her interview, Kareena said, “Ustrasana is a great chest opener and a deep hip flexor. It is great to tone your muscles while stretching and strengthening my shoulders and back.”





3. Dhanurasana



Dhanurasana, commonly known as the bow pose is an asana in which you raise two halves of your body at once. People can use their arms and hands to pull their legs and trunk up together to form the curve. For this pose, Kareena said, “The bow pose has innumerable benefits leading to flexibility and strengthening of the back muscles. I also love that it’s a great way to stimulate the neck and abdominal organs.”





4. Virabhadrasana



The Virabhadrasana aka the warrior pose is known to provide overall benefits for the body. Kareena feels this has helped her strengthen her arms, shoulders, thighs, and back muscles, all in one go.