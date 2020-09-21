All about Ayushmann Khurrana’s luxurious rides



Ayushmann Khurrana’s success has peaked swiftly over the past few years. The actor has a string of hit films attached to his name and the biggest producers don’t mind putting their money on him as a success is almost guaranteed. Ayushmann has earned a big amount of money in the last few years because of back to back hits and therefore he even bought a lot of what he is fond of. We are talking about none other than some hot wheels. Ayushmann loves cars and travelling and therefore he always makes sure he rides in the best available automobiles.



The actor owns several luxury cars, including the likes of Audi A6, BMW 5 Series (520D), and Mercedes Benz S Class 350. Well, isn’t that impressive?