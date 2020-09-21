Alibaba and Tencent affiliates eye China's booming auto repair business by building brick-and-mortar garage chains that are linked to their e-commerce platforms (Trefor Moss/Wall Street Journal)

Trefor Moss / Wall Street Journal:
Alibaba and Tencent affiliates eye China’s booming auto repair business by building brick-and-mortar garage chains that are linked to their e-commerce platforms — The country’s vast fleet is aging. The two Chinese tech superpowers, spying an industry ripe for disruption, are collecting local repair shops.
