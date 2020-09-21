Alberta’s recovery depends on innovation in both traditional and emerging sectors 

Article content continued

The most successful post-pandemic economies will be the nimble ones that can pivot to support their domestic wealth driver — innovative companies that can scale their products and services across Canada and globally. These companies create high-paying jobs, develop sophisticated executive skills, and pay corporate taxes that are needed to help drive our economic recovery.

For years, experts have shown that one of the key components of a thriving innovation economy is a significant concentration of local companies that have the ability to scale up from millions to billions in revenue because their sustained growth drives creation of new private and public wealth. It is critical for the Alberta government to identify these potential anchor companies, and support them — starting with regular engagement.

Supporting Alberta-based innovators is about so much more than the economy of apps and websites. Competitive forces in the traditional industries have shifted to value-added structures including previously unthinkable industries such as hotels (Airbnb), taxis (Uber) and retail (Amazon). In today’s economy, IP and data are used to devalue traditional, physical assets such as farms, factories, taxis and buildings. Modern agriculture is already one of the most data-driven sectors and already relies on satellite imagery and advanced robotics. U.S. energy company Halliburton Co. is by far the largest filer of IP in Canada. If we want Alberta’s energy sector to stay competitive globally, we must both defend and extend our economic value-add. That means Canadian companies owning the ideas and technology that underpin these competitive levers.