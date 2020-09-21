Akshay Kumar does a double-shift for Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar is known to have as many as four to five releases in a year. And he still has time to spend with his family. The actor who’s known for his professionalism, starts his day early and wraps up his work by five every evening. He was also the first one to kickstart shooting after the unlockdown was announced. Looking at the current situatin, the actor is taking extra measures for Bell Bottom.

Akshay Kumar who’s shooting in Scotland for Bell Bottom has apparently started doing a double-shift, so that the film can be wrapped up soon. Aware of the time lost to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take given the huge size of the unit. That’s when he broke his ‘8 hours a day’ working rule and requested for a double shift.

Speaking about this, producer Jackky Bhagnani spoke about the superstar’s kind gesture. Said he, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers – the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and is also pitching in their best. It’s like a well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The makers are planning a 2021 release.