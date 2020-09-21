AF-KLM must ‘do much more’ to reduce its costs

© . FILE PHOTO: An Air France plane prepares to land at Nice International airport in Nice
PARIS () – Air France-KLM (PA:) must “do much more” to reduce its costs due to the COVID-19 induced crisis in the airline sector, chief executive Ben Smith said in an interview published on Monday by French paper L’Opinion.
“We knew, before the pandemic, that we had to transform the group to make it stronger. The plan we announced in November 2019 is still relevant but the crisis forces us to accelerate”, he said.
“We must do much more to reduce our costs”, Smith added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.