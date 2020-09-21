Home Entertainment Adam22 Apologizes To DJ Akademiks For Smear Campaign Against Black Men

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Adam22 faced backlash recently after he allowed Celina Powell and a friend to hop onto his podcast and make allegations against several high profile Black men — including DJ Akademiks.

Following Celina’s recent claims that Odell Beckham Jr. likes to poop on women, DJ Akademiks called him on his Twitch station and called him out over his antics once again.

This time, Adam22 seemed apologetic. He apologized for his videos about Akademiks as well as his overall attempts to use salacious stories about Black men for views.

