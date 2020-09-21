Actress Who Plays ‘Condola’ On ‘Insecure’ Is Pregnant In Real Life!

In the biz, this would be considered method acting! Congrats are in order to actress Christina Elmore who plays the not-so popular “Condola” on “Insecure.”

Christina revealed on Emmy night, as she celebrated the show’s first Emmy with her fellow castmates, that she is expecting a child!

To the very small percent of y’all that haven’t seen this season of Insecure (let alone an episode), just warning y’all there are spoilers ahead.

You see, fans saw Condola as the disturber of peace as her character’s pregnancy news on the show meant complications for Issa and Lawrence’s rekindled romance.

Condola is presumably pregnant with Lawrence’s child following their dating stint, which will certainly put Issa in a tough position next season on whether she wants to stick around for the baby mama drama.

As the cast gears up for season 5, panic ensued among Insecure fans Sunday when they discovered that Elmore is real life pregnant. While fans obviously wished no real harm on Elmore, lovers of the hit show jokingly questioned if Lawrence was the father of her child.

People also connected the dots and assume Elmore will be pregnant for filming, meaning the baby is very real in Condola’s and Lawrence’s world.

Only time will tell how these entangled storylines will play out.

In real life, Elmore is a Harvard grad who made her debut in the 2013 film “Fruitvale Station” alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Despite the fact she plays a character we love to hate (and plays it well!), we wish her a safe and healthy pregnancy!

