A London Caper With a Car James Bond Would Never Drive

What the burglars lacked in panache, they made up for in their ability to stymie the London police after stealing a valuable collection of handguns brandished by James Bond himself in three movies.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police appealed to the public for help in finding the thieves, six months after the burglary. They released security camera footage of a decidedly un-Bondlike vehicle — a stubby four-door Vauxhall hatchback — that they believe the burglars were using to case the home of the collector they robbed on March 23.

Three thieves broke into the home in Enfield, north London, escaped through a window and fled in the getaway car, the police said, making off with five guns that had been used in various “James Bond” films.