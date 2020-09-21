7 Facts About Jennifer Lawrence From 10 Things You Don’t Know

1. Hey, It’s Honey Boo Boo!

Jennifer’s love of the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, the outspoken child beauty pageant contestant at the center of it, may or may not have caused a car accident.

Here’s what happened, according to J.Law herself.

While filming Catching Fire in Georgia, Jennifer happened to be driving past a parade, when all of a sudden, she saw people wearing what she thought were t-shirts that said “Boo Boo.”

“And so I was like, well, does that mean there’s Honey Boo Boo? And so I started craning my neck, and then I saw a little girl, and I was like, ‘It’s Honey Boo Boo!'” Jennifer recalled before admitting to what came next: rear-ending the person in front of her.

As it turns out, Jennifer hadn’t spotted Honey Boo Boo, and the T-shirts actually read “Boobs” as the parade had to do with breast cancer.

Whoops!