49ers injury updates: Jimmy Garoppolo could play Week 3; team waiting on Nick Bosa MRI

Jimmy Garoppolo could return for the 49ers against the Giants this coming weekend, but the team is still waiting on the results of MRI scans for Nick Bosa and other top players.

The 49ers’ tough start to the 2020 NFL season took another turn Sunday when a host of key players went down in their road victory over the Jets. Quarterback Garoppolo, defensive end Bosa and running back Raheem Mostert were among the most notable injured players.

And a further bizarre development Monday delayed diagnoses: Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the MRI truck San Francisco was relying on during its stay in West Virginia had broken.

A local hospital has now helped the team with its scans.

Shanahan was therefore unable to offer firm updates on several players but was at least optimistic on Garoppolo.

“We have Jimmy with a high-ankle (sprain). We’ll see how that goes this week,” the coach said. “He still has a chance because the severity’s not that bad.”

Mostert’s outlook was less positive — “He is likely out this week,” Shanahan said — while news was not yet available on Bosa and Solomon Thomas after serious knee injuries.

It is an ever-growing injury list, with All-Pro tight end George Kittle among those already out.

“Kittle, we’ll see on Wednesday,” Shanahan added.