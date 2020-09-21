1st Pics Of Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Baby – Twitter Says Child ‘Looks White’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The first pics of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s baby are leaked, and has learned that folks all over social media are talking about the complexion of the biracial baby.

Most people expect biracial babies to look mixed race. But that’s not always how genetics works. Sometimes the child comes out with a complexion as dark as the Black parent, or as White as the White parent.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR