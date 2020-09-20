Yung Miami Celebrates Split From Boyfriend Southside During Cruise Trip

Instagram

During an Instagram Live stream, the one-half of City Girls makes a toast to celebrate her newly single status while enjoying a cruise trip with some of her friends.

Most people usually have a hard time getting over a split, but Yung Miami is definitely not one of them. Instead of crying over her breakup from boyfriend and baby daddy Southside, the rapper decided to go on a cruise trip with her friends as she celebrated her newly single status.

During an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, September 20, Miami was joking around with her friends in a two-piece bikini before one of her pals offered to make a toast. In response, the one-half of City Girls raised her glass and said, “Cheers to Yung Miami being single,” earning a cheer from her friends.

Miami and Southside first romanced each other in 2018 though by the end of that year, both of them confirmed that they had severed their relationship. Their split did not last long though, because in the following year, the two reconnected as Miami showed off the G Wagon that her then-boyfriend bought for her.

Not only that, but they were also expecting a child together. Successfully hiding her pregnancy for a few months, Miami gave birth to their daughter in October 2019. Announcing the birth of the little bundle of joy, she posted on Instagram a photo of her baby sleeping alongside Southside in a customized pink outfit emblazoned with her name. “Summer Miami. So happy & blessed,” she captioned the photo at the time.

While Summer is Miami’s first child with Southside, she also has a son with Jai Wiggins, who was killed in a fatal shooting. Paying tribute to Jai earlier this year, she wrote alongside some photos of Jai with their son, “Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai. You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together. One thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Need you Jai.”