YouTube taught its recommendation system how to recognize and demote conspiratorial videos, but organic link-sharing and bot promotion are thwarting its efforts (Clive Thompson/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Clive Thompson / Wired:

YouTube taught its recommendation system how to recognize and demote conspiratorial videos, but organic link-sharing and bot promotion are thwarting its efforts  —  From flat-earthers to QAnon to Covid quackery, the video giant is awash in misinformation.  Can AI keep the lunatic fringe from going viral?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR