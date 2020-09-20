Yankees rout Red Sox for 10th straight win By

15/15 © . MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox



J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012. New York has won 12 straight over Boston dating back to last season.

Happ (2-2) recorded his first outing of at least eight scoreless innings without a walk since June 27, 2009. The 37-year-old left-hander scattered four hits in 113 pitches to improve to 13-4 in his career against the Red Sox.

Luke Voit and Kyle Higashioka each had an RBI single and Gio Urshela had a pair of sacrifice flies for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single off Chris Mazza (1-2) to lead off the first inning. He advanced to third on a pair of walks before scoring on Urshela’s first sacrifice fly.

Athletics 6, Giants 0

Jesus Luzardo combined with three relievers on a six-hitter and Jake Lamb broke open a tight game with a two-run home run as host Oakland once again beat Bay Area-rival San Francisco.

The win lowered the magic number for the first-place A’s to one for clinching the American League West. With second-place Houston’s win over Arizona later Saturday, the magic number stayed at one.

Luzardo (3-2) took a no-hitter into the fourth and then caught a break when the Giants pieced together three singles in the inning. The third of the three was an infield single by Mauricio Dubon, but A’s first baseman Matt Olson, after taking a late throw from shortstop Marcus Semien, was able to pick Donovan Solano off third base to end the threat after he’d rounded the bag too far.

White Sox 5, Reds 0

Tim Anderson hit two of Chicago’s five solo homers and Dallas Keuchel grinded through four innings in his return from the injured list as Chicago cooled off host Cincinnati, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Anderson, Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth to break open a two-run game.

Keuchel, who dealt with back spasms and most recently started on Sept. 6, was far from dominant, but was good enough to make it through 75 pitches while allowing four hits, walking three and striking out seven against the Reds, who are back in playoff contention.

Twins 8, Cubs 1

Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Josh Donaldson homered, and Minnesota gained an easy win over host Chicago to clinch a playoff berth for the second straight year and the third time in the past four seasons.

Jorge Polanco added two hits and a run for Minnesota, which won for only the second time in its past six games. The Twins evened the series against the Cubs, with the finale set for Sunday.

David Bote doubled and drove in Chicago’s lone run. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Cubs.

Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2

Jose Altuve recorded his first multi-RBI game in almost a month, and Michael Brantley delivered a crucial defensive play in the seventh inning as host Houston defeated Arizona to square their three-game interleague series at one game apiece.

Altuve produced a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder in the third inning and an RBI double in the sixth that pulled the Astros even at 2-2. Altuve drove home George Springer with his two-base hit and scored the go-ahead run when Kyle Tucker chased Arizona starter Luke Weaver (1-8) with an opposite-field RBI single three batters later.

With the Astros clinging to that one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Brantley completed an inning-ending double play by corralling a line drive off the bat of Jon Jay and firing to Altuve at second base to double off the Diamondbacks’ Pavin Smith. A replay review upheld the call.

Marlins 7, Nationals 3

Miguel Rojas finished a triple short of a cycle and Garrett Cooper homered and drove in three runs to lead host Miami past Washington.

The Marlins, who are chasing their first postseason berth since 2003, remained in second place in the National League East with nine games remaining. Miami will close out its home schedule on Sunday with a doubleheader that also concludes the five-game series against the Nationals.

Rojas went 3-for-5 with his fourth career leadoff home run off Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (2-6, 4.76 ERA). Cooper’s two-run homer in the third made it 3-0. Corbin allowed all seven Marlins runs on 14 hits over six innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts. Winner Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.96 ERA) struck out seven and walked three while allowing three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Dodgers 6, Rockies 1

Chris Taylor homered and hit a triple, AJ Pollock also went deep, and Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver.

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings and Justin Turner also had two hits for the Dodgers. Kershaw (6-2) allowed one run on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter to help the Dodgers win their fifth straight and sixth in their last seven.

Kevin Pillar had two hits for the Rockies, who have dropped four in a row. Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2) retired the last six batters he faced before leaving after five innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two with one walk.

Phillies 3, Blue Jays 1

Andrew Knapp and Adam Haseley each produced two hits and an RBI to lift host Philadelphia to a victory over Toronto.

Andrew McCutchen added an RBI single and two walks for the Phillies, who won their third in a row in this four-game series. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez threw 104 pitches over six innings. Velasquez (1-1) allowed two hits and one run while striking out six and walking three.

The Blue Jays have lost six straight games after managing just two hits. Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu gave up six hits and two runs in six innings. Ryu (4-2) struck out eight and walked only one.

Mets 7, Braves 2

Rookie David Peterson struck out a career-high 10 while Robinson Cano homered and finished with three RBIs as host New York beat Atlanta.

Peterson (5-2) got the better of fellow rookie Ian Anderson by allowing one run on three hits and four walks. He carried a shutout into the sixth. Peterson is the first Mets starter other than Jacob deGrom to strike out at least 10 since Noah Syndergaard whiffed 11 against the Chicago White Sox on July 30, 2019.

Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman went 0-for-5 as his 12-game hitting streak and 33-game on-base streak each came to an end. Anderson (3-1) took his first big league loss after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings.

Rays 3, Orioles 1

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered early, and Randy Arozarena added a tiebreaking two-run shot later as visiting Tampa Bay defeated Baltimore. The Rays have won the first four games of this five-game weekend series and will try to finish the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Charlie Morton (2-2) pitched five solid innings to get the win. He squirmed out of trouble a few times, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out six and walked two.

The Rays’ bullpen came through once more, throwing four shutout innings. Jorge Lopez (2-1) took the loss for the Orioles, giving up all three runs over six innings. He surrendered eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

Tigers 5, Indians 2

Detroit scored four eighth-inning runs following the retirement of their manager prior to the game and downed visiting Cleveland.

Ron Gardenhire cited health reasons for his sudden departure. He was replaced by Lloyd McClendon, who will manage the club for the remainder of the season.

Eric Haase and Daz Cameron each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Victor Reyes and Harold Castro each reached base three times and drove in a run for Detroit. Jose Ramirez drove in both runs for the Indians.

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Tommy Edman’s RBI single capped a five-run seventh inning for visiting St. Louis, who obliterated what had been a no-hitter in a win over Pittsburgh.

Mitch Keller pitched six no-hit innings for Pittsburgh, which built a 4-0 lead, but Sam Howard (2-3) gave up two runs and three hits in the seventh. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Jose Osuna each hit a solo homer, and Colin Moran had an RBI single for the Pirates, who have lost 11 of their past 12 games.

Tyler O’Neill added a two-run double and Kolten Wong an RBI single for St. Louis. Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Brewers 5, Royals 0

Corbin Burnes struck out nine in six scoreless innings in his latest stellar performance to help Milwaukee blank visiting Kansas City.

The right-handed Burnes (4-0) gave up just four hits without issuing a walk before leaving after 100 pitches for Milwaukee, which won its third straight game and fifth in its past seven.

Ryan Braun broke the game open with a three-run homer during a four-run eighth inning against the Royals, who have lost the first two contests of the three-game series after entering with seven wins in their previous eight games.

Mariners 4, Padres 1

Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings and Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking, two-run double against his former team as Seattle defeated San Diego.

The Mariners were considered the home team as the series was moved from Seattle because of hazardous air conditions in the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires.

The loss prevented the Padres from clinching a National League playoff berth.

Angels 4, Rangers 3

Los Angeles rallied against one of the best pitchers in the majors to defeat Texas in the second game of their four-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Mike Trout singled home David Fletcher in the bottom of the eighth to give the Angels a one-run lead and complete the comeback after falling behind 3-0 to the Rangers’ Lance Lynn. Lynn threw at least 100 pitches for the 36th consecutive game, and allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings.

Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits, striking out eight and walking one. Mike Mayers (2-0) retired the final six batters to earn the win. Shohei Ohtani homered, singled and scored two runs for the Angels.

–Field Level Media