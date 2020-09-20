WNBA postpones Storm-Lynx playoff game due to inconclusive COVID-19 test results

Seattle won seven of their last eight games to close out the regular season, dropping the season finale against the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm and Aces finished with matching 18-4 records to lead the league, but Las Vegas won the tiebreaker to make Seattle the No. 2 seed.

The Storm rested stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart for the final two games of the season as they already locked up a top playoff spot. Seattle had a double-bye to the semifinals.

Minnesota, on the other hand, finished the season as the WNBA’s fourth seed to earn a bye in the first round. They edged the Phoenix Mercury in the second round to reach the semifinals.

Seattle won the regular-season series against Minnesota, defeating the Lynx in both games. The Storm outscored the Lynx by a total of 39 points. Seattle shot 52.6% from the field against Minnesota — their top shooting percentage against any opponent this season. Minnesota shot just 40.3% against Seattle — their lowest shooting percentage against any opponent.

Game 1 between the two sides currently has not been rescheduled as players continue to be retested for COVID-19.