Will the CME Bitcoin futures gap buyers at $9,600 be left in tears? By Cointelegraph

Will the CME Bitcoin futures gap buyers at $9,600 be left in tears?
The recent week has been relatively dull on the price movements of (BTC), as a slow upward trend was established after Bitcoin’s price found a footing at above $10,000. This rally then continued toward $11,000 on Sep. 18 but was pushed back by some short-term resistance levels.
The previous week has been focused solely around Uniswap (UNI) and the airdrop of its token, combined with several listings on high-end exchanges. At the same time, let’s take a look at the price of Bitcoin and its charts to gauge where the cryptocurrency market may be headed in the upcoming week.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.