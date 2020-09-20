Will the CME Bitcoin futures gap buyers at $9,600 be left in tears? By Cointelegraph

Will the CME Bitcoin futures gap buyers at $9,600 be left in tears?



The recent week has been relatively dull on the price movements of (BTC), as a slow upward trend was established after Bitcoin’s price found a footing at above $10,000. This rally then continued toward $11,000 on Sep. 18 but was pushed back by some short-term resistance levels.

The previous week has been focused solely around Uniswap (UNI) and the airdrop of its token, combined with several listings on high-end exchanges. At the same time, let’s take a look at the price of Bitcoin and its charts to gauge where the cryptocurrency market may be headed in the upcoming week.

