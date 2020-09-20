Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 2

The teams playing on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2 not only are contenders, but they’re two of the most interesting teams in the NFL this season. Much of that has to do with the star power at quarterback.

Despite Tom Brady’s departure from New England in free agency, Patriots vs. Seahawks is still a juicy QB matchup thanks to New England’s Cam Newton signing. Russell Wilson, of course, is still leading Seattle with his All-Pro level of running and passing as he looks to win his first MVP award in the 2020 season.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV

This typically would be among the greatest challenges road teams in the NFL must face, but because no fans are allowed at CenturyLink Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots won’t have to deal with what otherwise would have been a noisy Seahawks crowd.

Below is more about the matchup, plus everything to know about how to watch “Sunday Night Football.”

Who plays on “Sunday Night Football” tonight?

Matchup : New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks Location: CenturyLink Field

Patriots at Seahawks is technically the third “Sunday Night Football” broadcast of the season if you include NBC’s showing of the Thursday-night season opener in Kansas City. That game was all about the quarterbacks, and this one is no different.

Newton was solid in his New England debut last week. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a 100.7 rating. He also rushed for 75 yards and 2 TDs, marking his seventh career game with two or more rushing touchdowns, tied for the most all time among QBs.

Newton was good last week, but Wilson was great. The Seattle QB completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and 4 TDs for a 143.1 rating. His completion percentage of 88.6 tied for the third highest single game completion percentage (min. 35 attempts) in NFL history.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

What channel is “Sunday Night Football” on tonight?

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC’s team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michals this season will be given a few “bye weeks” because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

NFL live stream for “Sunday Night Football”

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.

“Sunday Night Football” schedule

Including the Thursday night NFL season-opener that was presented by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew, there are 17 SNF games on the 2020 schedule.

Before flex scheduling impacts the matchups, here is the complete “Sunday Night Football” schedule for 2020.