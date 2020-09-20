What channel is Steelers vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 2 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Pittsburgh and Denver meet in a matchup pitting a future Hall of Fame quarterback against a young up-and-comer with hopes of replicating that success. Fans can watch Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Lock meet at Heinz Field on CBS.

The Steelers (1-0) finally got a taste of what they had been missing last season with the return of Roelthisberger under center, who missed nearly the entirety of 2019 with an elbow injury. Big Ben looked healthy as ever passing for three touchdowns and 229 yards. Pittsburgh may have found its next running back in Benny Snell after losing James Connor early in the second quarter to injury. Snell rushed for 119 yards in his 2020 debut. More impressive than the Steelers offense was its heralded defense which limited New York Saquon Barkley to just six yards rushing on 15 attempts.

Broncos (0-1) coach Vic Fangio received a lot of heat this week for his clock management at the end of Denver’s 16-14 loss to Tennessee. Lock had just 216 passing yards but was without two of his top wideout options in Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler. Both receivers participated in practice this week. Defensively, the Broncos will be without linebacker Von Miller and their best cornerback A.J. Bouye who dislocated his shoulder in Week 1. 

The two teams last met in Novermber 2018 when the Broncos won 24-17. Heinz Field will be without any fans, but the Steelers are a sizable favorite leading into the game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Broncos game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 2 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Broncos on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA
  • TV channel (Denver): KCNC
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Greg Gumbel and Rich Gannon are in the booth with Jay Feeley serving as the game’s sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Broncos broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 387, or the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 232.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Broncos on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Broncos start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Broncos is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of the West and Upper Mid-Atlantic region will have access to the game. The rest of the country will have access to Jacksonville vs. Tennessee, New York Giants vs. Chicago or Buffalo vs. Miami. 

NFL schedule Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

GameTime (ET)TV
Cincinnati at Cleveland8:20 p.m.NFL Network

Sunday, Sept. 20

GameTime (ET)TV
Atlanta at Dallas1 p.m.Fox
Detroit at Green Bay1 p.m.Fox
Minnesota at Indianapolis1 p.m.Fox
Buffalo at Miami1 p.m.CBS
San Francisco at New York Jets1 p.m.Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia1 p.m.Fox
Denver at Pittsburgh1 p.m.CBS
Carolina at Tampa Bay1 p.m.Fox
Jacksonville at Tennessee1 p.m.CBS
New York Giants at Chicago1 p.m.CBS
Washington at Arizona4:05 p.m.Fox
Baltimore at Houston4:25 p.m.CBS
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m.CBS
New England at Seattle8:20 p.m.NBC

Monday, Sept. 21

GameTime (ET)TV
New Orleans at Las Vegas8:15 p.m.ESPN

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Broncos schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14vs. Titans10:10 p.m.ESPN
2Sept. 20at Steelers1 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 27vs. Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1at Jets8:20 p.m.Fox/NFLN
5Oct. 11at Patriots1 p.m.CBS
6Oct. 18vs. Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 25vs. Chiefs4:25 p.m.CBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Falcons1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 15at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 22vs. Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 29vs. Saints4:05 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 6at Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC
14Dec. 13at Panthers1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 19 or 20vs. BillsTBDTBD
16Dec. 26 or 27at ChargersTBDTBD
17Jan .3vs. Raiders4:25 p.m.CBS

