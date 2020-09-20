Watch: Russell Wilson throws pick-six to open ‘Sunday Night Football’

This definitely wasn’t on our 2020 bingo card. MVP candidate Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has thrown all of 12 interceptions since the end of the 2017 NFL season. He’s among the least mistake-prone quarterbacks in modern league history.

Just don’t tell that to veteran New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty. On just his second pass of “Sunday Night Football,” Wilson tossed an interception into the hands of the multi-time Super Bowl winner, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.