WATCH | Parts of historic Potchefstroom station gutted in fire

Trains between Cape Town and Johannesburg would stop at the heritage building on the long-haul trip between cities.

It was also a favourite visiting place for trainspotters keen on an old steam engine there.

Parts of the historic 100-year-old Potchefstroom railway station was gutted in a mystery blaze early on Sunday morning.

“It is quite a loss,” said Willy Maphosa, the spokesperson for the JB Marks Municipality which Potchefstroom falls under.

He added the fire brigade received a distress call at around 03:00 on Sunday but when they arrived extinguish the fire it was already too far advanced.

Maphosa said the train station itself was not in as regular use as in the past, with commuters using taxis and buses, but the long-haul Cape Town to Johannesburg train would stop there.

The station with its gables and covered verandas is understood to have dated back to 1919.

He added the ticket offices and adjacent building were gutted.

What remains of the historical Potchefstroom train station following a fire.

“The railway tracks, the few goods carriages in the vicinity and the old steam engine were fortunately unharmed.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.