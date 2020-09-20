‘WandaVision’ Full Trailer for Disney+ Marvel Series

RELATED STORIES

The first full trailer for Disney+’s WandaVision series draws stark contrast between the titular Marvel heroes’ idyllic (and imagined?) sitcom life with ominous threats they must face, together.

Previously, the series starring the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision was targeted for a Spring 2021 release. It was then rescheduled to come out in the same year as Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team-up, which is currently set for a Fall 2020 launch.

No exact launch date has been announced.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision has Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) reprising their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) play a “nosy neighbor” and a grown-up Monica Rambeau (who was seen as a tyke in Captain Marvel).

Jac Schaeffer, who wrote Captain Marvel, serves as showrunner.

Welcome to #WandaVision. Coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yyOuDNEzuW — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 21, 2020

Previewing WandaVision — which clearly will toy with genres/formats — Marvel Studios overlord Kevin Feige said (per Collider), “[We have] the opportunity to… show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and most importantly reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show… that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into … in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”

