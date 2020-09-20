Vivica A. Fox ‘Terribly Sorry’ for Having to Pull Out Pre-Emmys Show Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram

The ‘Kill Bill’ actress, along with co-host Giuliana Rancic, releases a statement regarding their test results for the novel coronavirus just before the special virtual red carpet went live.

“Kill Bill” star Vivica A. Fox had to pull out of co-hosting a pre-Emmys virtual red carpet event on Sunday night (September 20) after testing positive for COVID-19.

The actress and Giuliana Rancic were slated to front E!’s Live From the Red Carpet show, but both released statements just before the special went live, explaining they had contracted the coronavirus.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!” Vivica wrote. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution I am isolating myself at home. During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.”





Rancic, meanwhile, announced her COVIV-19 positive test via a video message to fans played on the network. “Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” she began saying in the clip. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful… Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Sources insist neither Vivica nor Giuliana are ill, but both have mild symptoms.