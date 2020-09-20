[VIDEO] Dan Levy Wins Emmy for ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Best Supporting Actor

RELATED STORIES

Ew Woo-hoo, David!

Schitt’s Creek breakout Daniel Levy was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at Sunday’s mostly virtual Emmy ceremony for his work in the Pop TV phenom’s sixth and final season. Levy also won for writing and directing Schitt’s Creek.

Levy’s competition in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy category included Mahershala Ali (Ramy), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

Schitt’s Creek received 15 total Emmy nods. It entered Sunday’s soiree having already one won two Creative Arts trophies, for casting and costumes.

