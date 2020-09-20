[VIDEO] Annie Murphy Wins Emmy for Schitt’s Creek: Supporting Actress

RELATED STORIES

She’s a Lamborghini, a Hollywood star and now… an Emmy winner!

Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy derailed Alex Bortein’s anticipated threepeat, prevailing over the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scene-stealer to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the Pop TV phenom’s sixth and final season.

Murphy prevailed over a crowded crop of nominees that included the aforementioned Borstein, Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Cecily Strong (SNL), Kate McKinnon (SNL), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Schitt’s Creek received 15 total Emmy nods. It entered Sunday’s soiree having already one won two Creative Arts trophies, for casting and contemporary costumes.

Check back later for video of Levy’s remote acceptance speech. In the meantime, view the 2020 Primetime Emmys winners list (updated in real-time) here.