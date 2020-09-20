US Space Force taps blockchain firm Xage Security for data protection By Cointelegraph

US Space Force taps blockchain firm Xage Security for data protection
The recently created United States Space Force, or USSF, and the U.S. Air Force Research Lab has chosen blockchain firm Xage Security to develop data security systems.
In a statement, Xage Security said it was awarded a contract to provide end-to-end data protection for the USSF. The company will employ its blockchain-based Xage Security Fabric solution for the project.
